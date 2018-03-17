‘Arrogant’ Modi govt left no stone unturned to destroy Congress, but we’ll never cower down: Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi giving speech at the 84th Congress Plenary Session (Source: INC) Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi giving speech at the 84th Congress Plenary Session (Source: INC)

UPA chairperson and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP-led central government, accusing it of weakening and ignoring the social welfare schemes implemented during the previous dispensation. “Today, I feel disappointed and sad that Modi govt is weakening UPA’s welfare schemes,” she said while delivering her speech at the 84th Congress Plenary Session.

Terming the Narendra Modi-led BJP government as ‘arrogant’, the 71-year-old stated that the ruling government left no stone unturned to destroy the Congress in the last four years. “But Congress has never cowered down and it will never cower down,” Sonia stated emphatically.

PM Modi’s promises of combating corruption, ensuring inclusive development were all ‘dramebazi’ and a trick to grab power, the Congress leader alleged. “Congress is fighting the tyrannical Modi Govt. People have begun to realise that the promises made by the BJP in 2014 were hollow,” she said while giving a clarion call to the partymen to be ready for any kind of sacrifice to strengthen the party and to make the county free from discrimination, vendetta politics and arrogance.

She further said the country witnessed its highest economic growth under the tutela ge of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. “Under the leadership of former PM Manmohan Singh, the economy of this country flourished. Our government formed policies which lifted millions of people from poverty. And today, the Modi government is weakening these policies,” she said.

The Congress party is presently at its lowest ebb with Rahul Gandhi being entrusted with the task of revitalising the grand old party, which remains in power in just three states. On the other hand, the BJP now controls 21 of the 29 states following the landslide victory in the recently-concluded assembly elections in Tripura, which was once an impregnable citadel of the Left Front.

Sonia said the Congress has been relentless in its pursuit in exposing fraud and corruption done under the present regime led by PM Modi. “We are exposing fraud and corruption by PM Modi and the people with him, using proof,” she said.

“Wherever there is a non-Congress govt, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy and violence there and continuing with their work, braving all of it. It is Congress Party which takes stand against injustice and raises it voice against it,” she said , adding that her party was making efforts to win back the trust of the people and would work with like-minded parties to oust the BJP.

Sonia also congratulated her son Rahul Gandhi for assuming the role of Congress President at a “very challenging time”. “The party’s victory will be the nation’s victory, it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement,” she said.

“It is the beginning of a new chapter, the challenges we are facing are not usual ones. We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under President Rahul Gandhi, let us pledge that we will make all efforts to to do this,” she concluded.

