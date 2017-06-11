‘Arrogant and power’ drunk BJP losing touch with realities: Congress leader Anand Sharma

Sharma also expressed serious concern over growing farmers’ unrests, and alleged that their agitations were being crushed without addressing their issues. (File Photo) Sharma also expressed serious concern over growing farmers’ unrests, and alleged that their agitations were being crushed without addressing their issues. (File Photo)

Congress deputy leader in the Parliament Anand Sharma on Sunday lashed out at the NDA government for losing touch with ground realities in the country, where the farmers’ distress was spreading across state,after state ,and the economy was in complete shambles ,and he called for urgent measures . Sharma also accused the BJP being ‘arrogant and power drunk’ ignoring farmers demand but its ministers were only busy in only busy in beating the drums of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,to make boastful and lapse claims. Heading 24- member Parliamentary Committee on personnel, public grievances ,Law & justice, the senior congress leader was in Shimla for meeting with top government officials ,and PSU heads.

Interacting with mediapersons , Sharma said “ Modi government has failed on all fronts. The economy of the country was is real crisis but the NDA government was busy in celebrating three years ,spending nearly Rs 1500 to 2000 cr to cover-up its failures .We demand a white paper on the state of the Indian economy and the GDP numbers, under the old and new methodology for the last 10 years”.

He claimed that even the promise of providing two crore jobs have gone for a toss. Now, there are neither investments happening in the country nor job creations. Infact ,there are job losses due to serious slowdown. The latest GDP numbers have exposed the lies of the government .

“ Our worst fears on the flat growth and falling GDP has come true. All key parameters of the economy have moved to the negative. The investment rate is down 7 points .The government must answer all these questions” he demanded

Sharma also expressed serious concern over growing farmers’ unrests, and alleged that their agitations were being crushed without addressing their issues. That shows arrogance of the BJP,which had made several promises with farmers before the polls.

Congress leader also accused the government for its failure to handle situation on the borders. The attacks on the Indian army and its establishments have increased. Even on foreign policy front,the things have gone bad. The relations with China and Russia are not so good. There is a need to engage both the countries, and also other neighbours in diplomatic relations .

Sharma, however, made it clear that the Congress will not sit quiet and will rather perform its historical responsibility to fight the forces of divisive politics in the country and fully safeguarding the country’s interests.

