Arriving in bus from Gujarat, new MP Governor Anandiben Patel takes driver’s seat

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File) Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File)

Just two days into her new role as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, the former chief minister of Gujarat, has already let the state government, and its officials, realise that her hands-on style is in stark contrast to her predecessors in Raj Bhavan.

Patel packed in a slew of engagements in and around the state capital in her first two days in office: visits to an anganwadi, an institution for destitute children, a gaushala (cowshed), a temple and the chief minister’s residence, the last for an official dinner hosted by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The 76-year-old was sworn in as the 27th Governor of MP at a function that began at 10 am on Tuesday. Soon after the swearing-in, her cavalcade headed for an anganwadi, not far from Raj Bhavan, and later for Bal Niketan, an institution for destitute children on Hamidia Road in the old city.

She asked many questions, including whether the beneficiaries were getting facilities due to them. In the evening, she visited Birla Temple, close to the Assembly building, before heading for dinner at the CM’s residence. On the first day at her desk, she reportedly inquired about the academic calendar that universities follow and issued instructions that vice-chancellors of all universities should prepare presentations for her. On Wednesday, she visited Gayatri Mandir, and the gaushala on its premises.

This was followed by a sudden visit to the bull mother farm run by the State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation on Bhadbada Road in the afternoon. Patel had chartered a bus from Ahmedabad to Bhopal with family members giving her company. On the way, she visited the famous Mahakal temple at Ujjain. When Madhya Pradesh government officials learnt about her arrival, they offered Raj Bhavan vehicle at the state boundary but Patel refused it, officials said.

