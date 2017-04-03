Arrests in Mumbai give leads to another LSD supply link to Pune

Representational Image Representational Image

The arrest of five college-going youths from Mumbai last week and seizure of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) ‘stamps’ worth Rs 70 lakh from them have brought to light yet another supply link of the psychedelic drug to Pune and also to various places located between the two metros.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police Crime Branch had on Wednesday arrested the five youths who are students of a reputed college in South Mumbai after a trap was laid in Kandivli. Police had the information that the five were to sell the contraband to a group of call centre employees. In their search, police have recovered from them the LSD in various forms like tablets and mainly stamps.

Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the ANC in Mumbai said, “Our probe has revealed that the arrested suspects mainly targeted college-going students and young professionals. One of the suspects had recently come back from a party in Pune when we made the arrests. They have sold the drugs to partygoers not just in Pune but also in parties at the places that are located between Pune and Mumbai. They had Whatsapp groups and also got in touch with potential customers through social networking websites.”

The LSD, a very potent psychedelic drug, is popular among party-goers in the form of stamps, which are small pieces of blotting paper sheets on which the liquid LSD is spread. The papers are printed with different images that give them their name, which also signify the type and the strength of the dosage. DCP Lande said, “The LSD stamps of three various dosages and costs were sold by the suspects. The three were sold in price ranges of Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000, Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 and the third one with the strongest dosage is sold above Rs 10,000.”

Police said while the first two stamps have images of Lord Shiva and Lord Buddha on them while the third one has the image of the Dalai Lama. A police officer added that the suspects have been procuring the contrabands through Darknet, which is a computer network that has restricted access and is predominantly used for illegal trades.

DCP Lande added, “It is pertinent to note that the five students we have arrested have disturbed family backgrounds, which is believed to be one of the key reasons why many youth turn to narcotics.”

