Arrests in Madhya Pradesh train blast in record time: Bhupendra Singh

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday said the arrest of three persons suspected to be involved in the explosion on the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train in Shajapur on March 7 was the first instance in India of accused being arrested within hours of the incident.

Replying to a calling attention motion, the minister told the Assembly that the accused were inspired by Islamic State ideology and learned the technique of making improvised explosive devices on the Internet. He said the state police acted quickly in coordination with central agencies after the blast and arrested the trio from Pipariya bus stand.

The probe had been handed to the NIA.

Congress legislators had moved the motion alleging that law and order in the state had worsened in the last 10 years. Besides the train explosion, the Opposition MLAs referred to the arrest of 11 suspects in a case of alleged espionage for ISI. The MLAs also alleged that the accused were associated with organisations allied to the ruling party.

