Arrests during Maharashtra bandh: Dalit lawyers offer free services to protesters

Following the arrest of Dalits in rioting cases registered last Wednesday during the statewide bandh called by Dalit groups, several lawyers from the Dalit community have come forward to represent those arrested, without charging any fee.

“Several cases have been filed against Dalits and arrests have been made. So I urged Dalit lawyers to come forward to provide free legal services to these people. Many have responded positively and have taken up cases in their respective areas,” said Ratnakar Davare, a lawyer and president of the Mumbai unit of the Bhim Army. Cases filed against the protesters include charges of damaging public property and attempt to murder.

Davare said he hasn’t taken up the cause for any political gain. “I have been involved in social work for a long time. So, after the protests last week in response to clashes in Pune, we saw many Dalits had been arrested and decided to take up their cases without charging fees,” he said. Aseem Sarode, a senior lawyer from Pune, said he received several calls from across the state. “At some places, around 50 persons have been arrested. While the police failed to take preventive action, it is now taking selective action on people,” said Sarode. He claimed that even youngsters have been booked.

“In most of the cases in Aurangabad, stringent sections pertaining to attempt to murder have been invoked. The cases are being filed daily and arrests are being made. Some of us are independently working to secure bail for the arrested people,” said Karan Gaikwad, a lawyer from Aurangabad.

Rajkumar Thorat, president of the Indian Lawyers Association, said they are representing persons who were protesting peacefully. “For several years, we have been fighting cases on behalf of the bahujan samaj (backward classes) to provide them free legal aid. We are fighting for the people who protested peacefully but false cases have been filed against them,” said Thorat, a lawyer from Nagpur.

