Arrested TMC MP approaches Orissa HC for bail

Arrested for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam, Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Thursday approached the Orissa High Court for bail. Investigating into the chit fund scam following Supreme Court’s directions, the CBI had arrested Bandyopadhyay from Kolkata on January 3.

He is currently lodged in a special jail at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar, along with another TMC MP Tapas Pal, who was arrested by the central investigation agency earlier for his alleged involvement in the scam.

The CBI-designated court in Bhubaneswar and the Khurda District and Sessions Court in Bhubaneswar had earlier turned down Bandyopadhyay’s bail applications.