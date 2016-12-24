Arrested, prevented from meeting people in Jaipur: Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel Patidar leader Hardik Patel

Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel on Friday claimed that Jaipur Police arrested him and prevented him from meeting people in the Rajasthan capital. The police denied the charges. After landing at Jaipur airport, Patel said in a series of tweets that the police “arrested” him on the orders of the Vasundhara Raje government.

Kunwar Rashtradeep, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur East, said, “We got to know that he was landing in Jaipur at 11 am. We were not informed by him prior to his arrival. There is a threat perception to his life. Hence we reached Jaipur airport and spoke to him in the VIP lounge for 20-25 minutes.”

He added, “There are clear instructions from the Jodhpur High Court that Patel has to take prior approval from the court before moving outside Udaipur. Hardik said he had approval from the high court for a 15-day Haridwar visit, and is now returning. But when we asked him to produce the order, he could not produce it.”

“We did not want the court order to be violated. So we asked him to follow the procedure if he planned to visit Jaipur and inform us beforehand. As there is a confirmed threat to his life, we did not want him to be harmed. So by about 11.50 am, we sent an escort vehicle that went with him to the Jaipur border,” he said.

Patel claimed he did not violate the court order. “I have been to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, met the latter’s CM, and I did not face any issues anywhere,” he told The Indian Express. “It is only the BJP government that has issues. I had plans to meet several people in Jaipur. However, police cited ‘threat perception’ and did not let me meet them,” he said.

The DCP, however, said that “calling a conversation in the airport VIP lounge an ‘arrest’ is immature and maybe Patel does not have sufficient knowledge of the law.” Patel later tweeted that he was “released”.