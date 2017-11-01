Arrested man made PM Modi remark on private Facebook chat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The allegedly abusive comments on PM Narendra Modi that landed a man in police custody were part of a private conversation on Facebook, police said.

Virudhunagar SP M Rajarajan said S Thirumurugan, a 19-year-old engineering diploma holder, was picked up from Srivilliputhur town Monday based on a complaint from K Marimuthu, BJP district secretary, for his allegedly abusive remarks on Modi. The remarks were made in a private conversation between Thirumurugan and Marimuthu, he said.

“Both were Facebook friends. When Marimuthu sent Thirumurugan a meme on Facebook Messenger criticising Vijay’s controversial dialogues in the movie Mersal, Thirumurugan used filthy language in his reply referring to the PM. The conversation in English was photographed by Marimuthu and filed as a complaint.”

Dialogues in Mersal criticising the Modi government’s policies had triggered a row.

Thirumurugan, a Vijay fan, admitted that he made abusive comments in their conversation, Rajarajan said. “He has been booked under charges including Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000 and Section 505 (public mischief) of CrPC.” Thirumurugan was sent to jail in Melur for adolescent offenders in the 18-22 age group.

