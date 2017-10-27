Arrested journalist Vinod Verma: ‘I’m being framed, have nothing to do with sex CD of Chhattisgarh minister’

Vinod Verma being escorted out of the Indirapuram police station. Express Photo by Prashant Pandey Vinod Verma being escorted out of the Indirapuram police station. Express Photo by Prashant Pandey

Senior journalist Vinod Verma on Friday said he was being framed and that he had nothing to with a CD that allegedly contains a sex video involving a Chhattisgarh minister.

Speaking to the media from a police van just before he left for court, Verma said: “Govt of Chhattisgarh is not happy with me (because I have the video). I just have a pen drive, have nothing to do with CD. CD is in public domain… Clearly, I am being framed.” Verma will be presented before a Ghaziabad court where the Chhattisgarh Police, that arrested him from his Indirapuram residence at 3 am this morning, will hope to get his custody and take him to Raipur.

According to Raipur Police, Verma was arrested following a complaint lodged by Chhattisgarh BJP leader Prakash Bajaj, on Thursday. Bajaj, in his complaint, said a caller claimed to be in possession of objectionable videos and that he threatened to make them public if he (the minister) did not pay up.

Sources in the Chhattisgarh government admitted that the arrest was related to a video that was in Verma’s possession. Police say that have confiscated around 500 CDs, pen drives, a laptop and a dairy, from his Ghaziabad residence. The content will now be investigated.

A former BBC journalist, Verma of late has been working as a consultant with Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel. Baghel has condemned the arrest and has ordered that a probe be launched into the alleged sex video.

