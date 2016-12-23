Arrested from Jaipur airport on orders of Vasundhara Raje govt, claims Hardik Patel

Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel (above). Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel (above).

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel on Friday claimed that he was arrested by Jaipur police on the orders of Rajasthan government. In a series of tweets, Hardik said that he was arrested from Jaipur airport the moment he landed there and that he was told the reason was a threat to his life.

“Azad Bharat me swatantrata chheen lene ka prayas har ek bhajapa pradesh me ho raha hai (in independent India, an attempt to take away freedom of people is being made in all BJP states),” he tweeted.

नागरिक को क्या खाना,पीना,रहना यह अब पोलिस कहेंगी?

राजस्थान में एसा हैं क्या???? — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 23, 2016

He also claimed that the Jaipur DCP told him he had received orders from ‘above’. Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Mahendra Singh Chaudhary, ACP, said that there was no such information regarding Hardik’s arrest from Jaipur.

More details are awaited

