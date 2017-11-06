Arrested for criticising Chief Minister Palaniswami, cartoonist Bala gets bail

Freelance cartoonist G Bala was arrested by Crime Branch wing on Sunday. (file photo) Freelance cartoonist G Bala was arrested by Crime Branch wing on Sunday. (file photo)

A day after cartoonist G Bala was arrested for caricaturing Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Tirunelveli Magistrate Court granted him bail in the case on Monday.

His cartoon held the Tirunelveli police commissioner, district collector, and the Chief Minister responsible for the death of a family, who self-immolated before the Tirunelveli collectorate two weeks ago.

The cartoon shows a burning child lying on the ground, evidently immolating, while the Tirunelveli police commissioner, the collector and the Chief Minister gathered around the child, with their eyes downcast, covering their nudity with cash bundles.

The cartoon went viral and was shared by thousands on social media.

The family killed themselves after being allegedly threatened by private money lenders. The district collector and police failed to take action on the family’s six petitions in the last two months.

