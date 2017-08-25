Arrest warrants against 10 Srijan panel members

The Bhagalpur police on Thursday issued arrest warrants against all 10 executive committee members of Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti Limited, an NGO accused of diverting funds totalling several crores from government bank accounts. The special Investigation Team (SIT) that is on the case lodged FIRs against all 10 on Wednesday.

Among those facing the arrest warrants are Rajni Priya alias Priya Kumar and Seema Devi, daughters-in-law of Manorama Devi, the late founder of the NGO under whose tenure the siphoning of funds allegedly happened. Priya Kumar is the current secretary of Srijan and is on the run.

Shubhlakshmi Devi, the NGO’s president who is the wife of a doctor, whom Manorama Devi knew well, has an arrest warrant against her. Rubi Kumari, the wife of former BJP state vice-president of the Kisan Morcha Bipin Sharma, and Aparna Verma, wife of RLSP district president Deepak Verma or Abhishek Verma, are also named in the FIR. Bipin and Deepak, whose homes have been searched, are on the run.

Verma’s sister-in-law Rajrani Verma, who is also on the executive committee, has been booked. Four other members of the executive committee — Jasima Khatoon, Rani Devi, Sunita Devi and Suna Devi, are villagers. They have also been booked.

Family members of Deepak Verma and Bipin Sharma were not available for comment. Fifteen FIRs have been lodged so far in the case. The SIT Thursday took three people — DM’s stenographer Prem Kumar, welfare department clerk Rakesh Jha and printing press owner Bansidhar Jha — into custody.

Bhagalpur SSP Manoj Kumar said: “We have been studying the transactions in Srijan’s accounts to know about the inflow and outflow of money and have detected several discrepancies.”

