Arrest warrant issued against GJM chief Bimal Gurung, seven others

An arrest warrant was on Wednesday issued against absconding GJM chief Bimal Gurung and seven others for their alleged involvement in the arson and violence reported from Darjeeling on June 8. “The arrest warrant was issued by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Darjeeling on a prayer by the CID. The warrant has been issued against Bimal Gurung and seven others for their involvement in the arson and violence that took place outside the Bhanu Bhawan in Darjeeling on June 8,” Ajoy Prasad, Special Superintendent, CID, told PTI.

The others against whom the warrant was issued were GJM general secretary Roshan Giri, GJM Yuva Morcha president Prakash Gurung, Amrit Yonzon, Ashok Chhetri, D K Pradhan, Tilak Roka and Asha Gurung, the GJM Mahila Morcha chief and wife of Bimal Gurung. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) is spearheading the agitation, which has been going on for over two-and-a-half months in the Darjeeling hills over the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

Last week, the West Bengal police had issued a lookout notice against Gurung for his alleged involvement in various cases, including a bomb blast at the Kalimpong police station, in which a civic volunteer was killed. On June 8, GJM supporters had indulged in violence and arson while attempting to march to the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling town, which was hosting a cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the first time.

The Army was deployed after the protesters damaged police vehicles and set some of them ablaze, prompting the men in uniform to fire teargas shells and lathicharge the violent GJM supporters, who were opposing the “imposition” of Bengali in the schools of the hills.

