Arrest warrant against Jignesh Mevani cancelled

Gujrat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Gujrat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

The metropolitan court cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrant, issued against Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani for failing to appear before it on Monday in connection with a case of stopping Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express during a protest in January. Mevani, who was present in the court on Wednesday, has also been exempted from appearing at the next hearing on December 9.

His lawyer Shamshad Pathan said the court was informed that Mevani was filing his nomination and that is why he couldn’t remain present during the hearing on Monday. Mevani has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district. ens

