Arrest those who threatened Malayalam author KP Ramanunni: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

“Criminals who wrote the letter should (be) arrested,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member tweeted. (File photo) “Criminals who wrote the letter should (be) arrested,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member tweeted. (File photo)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said those behind the anonymous threat letter to renowned Malayali author K P Ramanunni should be arrested. “Criminals who wrote the letter should (be) arrested,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Ramanunni had lodged a police complaint regarding a threat letter warning him that his right arm and left leg would be chopped off if he did not convert to Islam within six months. It was sent to the writer’s Kozhikode residence a week ago. “I am not aware of the motive behind the letter. I filed a complaint with the Kozhikode city police commissioner, urging him to look into the matter,” he had said.

Though the letter did not bear any signs of identification, it was understood that it was posted from Manjeri in Malappuram district of Kerala.

The letter alleged that some of the recent articles written by the award-winning writer amounted to “misleading” the Muslim youth. It also warned that Ramanunni would meet the same fate as that of professor T J Joseph, whose right arm was chopped off by the members of a radical Muslim outfit for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments through a question paper he had set.

“Like T J Joseph, your right arm will be cut off (…) your left leg too. You are given six months to convert to Islam. If you do not embrace Islam, we will inflict Allah’s punishment on you,” the letter said. The police said a probe was launched on the basis of Ramanunni’s complaint.

With inputs from PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd