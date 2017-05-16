Arrest of ‘Hizb terrorist’: Govt rejects Nepal as militant surrender route

The Sashastra Seema Bal said it apprehended Naseer Ahmed (34) last evening from the Sonauli border post. (Source: ANI) The Sashastra Seema Bal said it apprehended Naseer Ahmed (34) last evening from the Sonauli border post. (Source: ANI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said it had rejected a proposal to declare a Nepal route as one of the designated paths for surrender and rehabilitation of Kashmiri militants, a day after the Sashastra Seema Bal claimed to have arrested a Hizb-ul Mujahideen militant near the Sonauli checkpost on the Nepal border in UP. The ministry said security agencies were verifying claims made by Hizb-ul militant Naseer Ahmed alias Sadiq.

Sadiq (34), from Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived from Pakistan via Sharjah on Saturday. The J&K Police have informed UP counterparts that he is wanted in a hawala case in 2014.

Mohan Lal, SSP, Ramban, said, “Sadiq is wanted for unlawful activities where money was transferred through hawala.” Sources said Sadiq revealed during interrogation that because he wanted to meet his family, his handler had given him an assignment to kill a surrendered militant in Jammu.

His case has similarities with that of Liaqat Ali Shah, arrested by Delhi police in February 2013 while returning to the Valley using the same route. There are four entry points identified for return — Uri-Muzaffarabad and Poonch-Rawalakot in Jammu and Kashmir, Wagah in Punjab and the IGI Airport in New Delhi. However, not many former militants use these routes.

After Liaqat’s arrest in 2013, the home ministry under the UPA proposed to make Nepal a designated route for surrender but it was opposed by the intelligence agencies and security forces.

