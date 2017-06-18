Arrest of fake Rahul Gandhi PA: Accused declared proclaimed offender, sent to judicial custody

A DAY after the arrest of Parminder Singh Toor, who had allegedly been posing as the personal assistant of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and duped some people on the pretext of helping them get jobs, was declared a proclaimed offender on Saturday. He was also wanted by Patiala and Mohali police in other cases.

Toor had allegedly demanded money from some Congress leaders in lieu of tickets for the Assembly election in February, said police.

According to information, a case under Section 420 (cheating) was registered against Toor at Laddowali police station in Ludhiana district in 2013. Toor was later declared proclaimed offender in the case. He was also booked under Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 8 police station in Mohali. Toor was even booked by Kotwali police station in Patiala in a fraud case. He was released on bail in connection with that case.

“Apart from the cases there, we also received two complaints from Amargarh in Sangrur district and Payal from some people that Toor duped them on the pretext of helping them get jobs,” a police official told Chandigarh Newsline.

Sources in the police said Toor also demanded money from some Congress leaders to get them election ticket. Though no leader came forward, police are trying to find the people from whom Toor demanded money, said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they have received information that Toor was booked in other districts, too. He, however, said that he could not comment on the allegations that Toor demanded money from anyone, adding that the matter was still under investigation.

Toor, his driver Bunty Saini, security guards Palwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh and Varinder Singh and two conduits, Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Lopon in Moga district, and Adisch, a resident of Fazilka, were arrested from a hotel in Zirakpur on Friday.

Police demanded the remand of the accused after his arrest but the court sent him to judicial custody. Police also recovered revolvers, live cartridges and Rs 4 lakh cash from Toor.

