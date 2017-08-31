Arrest of ‘FAKE’ CIA STAFF: Taxi driver, model formed gang to dupe people, say police

During the interrogation, the accused, according to police, revealed that they had duped two persons in Zirakpur and one person in Mullanpur area by posing as excise department officers. (Representational Image) During the interrogation, the accused, according to police, revealed that they had duped two persons in Zirakpur and one person in Mullanpur area by posing as excise department officers. (Representational Image)

A day after the arrest of four persons, including a woman, who were posing as the members of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff, police revealed that the accused woman was a small-time model who had come in contact with the other accused through a taxi driver. The group then allegedly started duping people by posing as government officials. The accused were produced in the court and sent to judicial custody. A police official at the Phase 11 police station told Chandigarh Newsline that accused, Dimple, used to pose as a woman officer and her accomplices used to assist her as “junior officers”.

During the interrogation, the accused, according to police, revealed that they had duped two persons in Zirakpur and one person in Mullanpur area by posing as excise department officers. “Their modus operandi was to blackmail the people by threatening them of being implicated in false cases. Dimple told us that she was a small- time model and used to go with the orchestras. She came in contact with Gurneet Singh, who is a taxi driver, while she was returning home from a function,” added Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurnam Singh, the complainant and the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

He further said that the other two accused, Baljeet and Rohit, were working as labourers. They too came in contact with Gurneet and then all four formed a “gang” to dupe people by posing as government officials. Police also recovered a Maruti Alto car from the accused, along with 1.5 kg poppy husk. All the accused were arrested and booked on Monday after they allegedly stopped a bus of a private school and started threatening the driver. They told him that he will be falsely implicated in a drug peddling case. Police booked all the accused under Section 170 (personating as public servant), 384 (extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 11 police station.

