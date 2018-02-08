Arrest Jagdish Tytler, Bibi Jagir Kaur urges Centre

SAD leader Bibi Jagir Kaur at a press conference in Jalandhar Wednesday. Express SAD leader Bibi Jagir Kaur at a press conference in Jalandhar Wednesday. Express

AFTER a video surfaced recently that purportedly showed senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler speaking about his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, SAD Women Wing State president and former SAD MLA Bibi Jagir Kaur Wednesday said the Centre should take steps for the “immediate arrest” of Tytler.

The video was released by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK. Kaur alleged that the Congress was “protecting” Tytler, adding that it was “clear” that the party was an “enemy of the Sikh community.”

