Bihar: Two suspected dacoits injured in blast in Ara town

(Google Maps)

Two suspected dacoits were injured when a bomb in their possession went off inside a rest house in Ara on Thursday, the police said. The two belonged to a five-member gang who came here at the ‘Harkhen Kumar Jaini Dharmashala’ in Bhojpur district from West Bengal in early hours, they said.

“Investigations so far have revealed that the five persons were criminals and they had come here from the neighbouring state to loot a bank. The bomb was kept inside a bag which went off while they were unpacking their luggage,” Bhojpur Superintendent of Police, Avakash Kumar, said.

Two of the suspects were injured in the blast while the remaining three fled. Among the injured, one was referred to the PMCH hospital in Patna as his condition was critical while the other was undergoing treatment at the Ara Sadar Hospital, the SP said.

He said that the room where the five suspects were lodged was sealed and their belongings would be examined by forensic experts. The Aadhaar card of one of the persons was recovered from the spot and efforts were on to establish the identities of the rest.

