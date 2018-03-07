Around ammunition depot & Ordnance Transit Group: Army red-flags Pathankot MC resolution to regularise illegal structures

A Defence Ministry circular of October 2016 relaxing security restrictions in 193 army installations across the country has led to a tussle between Pathankot Municipal Corporation (MC) and the army over regularisation of unauthorised constructions around two such places in the city. As per the October 21, 2016, notification, Pathankot, Madhopur, Talwara Jatta, Mirthal and Nangal, all in Pathankot district, are among the 193 army installations for which the security restrictions from boundary wall were reduced to 10 metres.

Referring to the notification, Pathankot MC in January passed two resolution to regularise unauthorised constructions around army ammunition depot and Ordnance Transit Group in the city. Army authorities, however, categorically told Pathankot MC in a meeting in the first week of February that the army ammunition depot and Ordnance Transit Group were not covered in the notification and hence security restrictions cannot be relaxed there.

The MC resolutions, however, sought amendments in Pathankot Master Plan to alter 1,000 yards security restrictions around both the places to 10 meters to regularise the unauthorised constructions. Pathankot Municipal Commissioner Kulwant Singh said the MC had sent the resolutions to the state government.

The 2016 notification underlined that it was necessitated “in view of large number of representations received from elected representatives to review the guidelines issued in 2011…” It added, “security restrictions at defence installations in 193 stations would apply up to 10 metres from outer wall to maintain clear line of sight for effective surveillance”.

Pathankot Mayor and BJP leader Anil Vasudev said he went through the 2016 notification and there was nothing, which suggested that any particular installation in the city had been excluded.

“People demanded it (relaxation in construction restrictions) and we supported it. Not only me as the Pathankot Mayor, but a number of mayors of other cities had also raised the issue before then Union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu to seek relaxation in construction restriction around defence installations during a meeting of All India Mayor Council. The minister had assured to look into the demand,” Vasudev said, adding that relaxation in restriction would also generate revenue for the government as buildings get regularised.

On security concerns, Vasudev said, “In Pathankot there are army establishments all over. If restrictions continue, where is the place to live? I fully appreciate the security concerns, but with fast growing urbanisation, there is no other alternative. I agree that multi-storey buildings in close vicinity of defence installations should not be there.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App