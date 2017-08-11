Latest News
Around 81 lakh Aadhaar deactivated till date: Govt

"Till date, approximately 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. The state-, year- and reason-wise data is not maintained by the UIDAI," said Minister of State for Electronics and IT P P Chaudhary.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 11, 2017 7:08 pm
Aadhar card news, Unique Identification Authority of India, 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers, Aadhar card number, India news, national news, latest news “Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline,” said Union Minister P P Chaudhary said
The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated close to 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers till date, Minister of State for Electronics and IT P P Chaudhary said on Friday. “Till date, approximately 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. The state-, year- and reason-wise data is not maintained by the UIDAI,” Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Aadhaar numbers were deactivated for a number of reasons stated in Section 27 and 28 of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016. “Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline,” Chaudhary said.

He added that the regional offices of the UIDAI have authority to deactivate the Aadhaar numbers.

