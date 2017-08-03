Around 800 pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath cave

As many as 205 pilgrims on Thursday left for the Amarnath cave shrine, he said. Escorted by CRPF, 205 pilgrims left in a convoy of six vehicles this morning, said an official. As many as 205 pilgrims on Thursday left for the Amarnath cave shrine, he said. Escorted by CRPF, 205 pilgrims left in a convoy of six vehicles this morning, said an official.

As many as 813 pilgrims on Thursday paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir hills, an official said. Another batch of 205 pilgrims, meanwhile, left Jammu for the Himalayan shrine.

“Today, on the 36th day of the yatra, 813 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Holy Cave and cumulatively, since the beginning of the pilgrimage, 2,57,589 yatris have had darshan”, an official spokesman said.

The 40-day yatra began on June 29 from the twin routes and is scheduled to end on August 7, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Similarly, another batch 237 pilgrims comprising of 199 males, 38 females left Jammu for another mountainous shrine -Buddha Amarnath -, which is located in the Poonch border district, officials said.

