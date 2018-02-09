Around 43.6 hectares of Wullar lake under encroachment: J&K Govt 

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh (Source: File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh (Source: File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said that an area of about 43.6 hectares of Wullar lake is under encroachment in the Kashmir valley. In a written reply in Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh said that an area of about 43.6 hectares is under encroachment within Wullar lake and these families will have to shift from the lake area. He said that in this regard eviction notices have already been issued, starting from Kanyari village.

The Revenue department has already moved a proposal in which nearly 20 acres of land has been identified outside the lake for rehabilitation of the affected families, besides demarcation of the lake has been carried out as per revenue records and stands completed to the extant of 98 per cent, he said. 130 square kilometers of the lake is demarcated physically with the help of demarcation pillars, he said adding comprehensive Management Plan for the conservation of Wullar lake was formulated and work on the project was started in 2011-12.

Wullar lake, the largest freshwater lakes in Asia, is in Bandipora district of Kashmir division, 34 km north of Srinagar.

