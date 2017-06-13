Around 4,000 Indian Jews residing in Israel likely to attend PM Modi’s address in Tel Aviv: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address as many as 4,000 Jews of Indian origin in a community event during his much-anticipated visit to Israel next month. “We expect a crowd of around 4,000 Indian Jews, who migrated to Israel, to attend the programme,” Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the BJP’s foreign department was quoted as saying by The Economic Times. According to the report, the party is engaged in extensive preparations for the event that will be held on July 5 at the Convention Centre in Israel capital Tel Aviv.

Modi’s three-day visit to Israel assumes significance as he will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Jewish nation. Around 70,000 Indian Jews belonging to four different communities — Bene Israel, Cochinis, Baghdadis and Bnei Menashe — are residing in Israel. In addition, around 10,000 nurses from the country, holding Indian passports, are temporary residents working there, the ET report said.

According to organisers, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to grace the occasion by attending the programme. The entry to the event is free. Renowned singer Sukhwinder Singh is expected to perform at the Israeli event as part of various cultural programmes.

PM Modi had addressed the Indian diaspora in similar fashion in Kenya last year. In 2015, Modi elicited great response when he addressed a gathering of around 60,000 at Wembley stadium along with the then UK Premier David Cameron. His oratory skills received a thumping applause when he had addressed such huge gathering in the US and South Africa previously.

