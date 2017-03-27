Around 200 companies of paramilitary to be sent to J&K for poll duty

Bypolls to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 9 and 12 respectively. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi Bypolls to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 9 and 12 respectively. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi

An additional 20,000 paramilitary personnel will be dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir for deployment during the forthcoming bypolls in Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats. “We are planning to send 200 companies of paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir for election duties. These forces are in addition to those already deployed for law and order duties,” a Home Ministry official said.

A company of paramilitary force comprises of around 100 personnel. Bypolls to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 9 and 12 respectively. Kashmir continuous to be on edge following several violent incidents in recent past. Yesterday, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed when they tried to ambush a police party that included three officers of the rank of superintendent of police in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The top police officers of the district were returning after a meeting with the chief election officer in connection with the forthcoming bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats of Anantnag and Srinagar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now