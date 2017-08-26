Around one lakh Dera followers evicted from district limits, says Mohali administration

Security personnel run for cover from violent Dera followers on Panchkula-Zirakpur highway on Friday. Jaipal Singh Security personnel run for cover from violent Dera followers on Panchkula-Zirakpur highway on Friday. Jaipal Singh

Police evicted around one lakh Dera followers peacefully through Zirakpur and Derabassi. No violent incident was reported in the district after the Panchkula CBI court held the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty of rape. Keeping in view the violence in Panchkula on Friday, all senior officers of the civil and police administration were directed to carry out night patrolling in the entire district. The district police ordered the administration to close all petrol pumps and security of all the gurdwaras was beefed up on Friday.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra confirmed that around 1 lakh Dera followers were sent out of the district on buses and the entire operation was conducted peacefully. Sapra said that she, along with other senior officers, was carrying out night patrol as they are not taking risks in the wake of violence in Panchkula. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also visited the entire district and took stock of the security arrangements when the hearing of the Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was going on in a Panchkula court.

“The number was very high, the followers left peacefully. But, we are perturbed over the violence in Panchkula. So, we are keeping all security measures in mind,” said Sapra.

The eviction of the Dera followers continued till the filing of the report. Police sources said the Dera followers, including women and children, were taken away in more than 1200 buses.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they came to know about violence in Bathinda and other parts of the state, they immediately ordered a shutdown of all the petrol pumps and they also beefed up the security around all the gurdwaras in the district. The SSP added that no incident of violence was reported from the entire district on Friday but they are keeping a close eye on the activities of antisocials, who can disturb peace.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab CM visited several towns of the district, including Zirakpur, Derabassi and Kharar. He said the government had given a free hand to the police to tackle the situation in the state. He also met police personnel deployed on security duties.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App