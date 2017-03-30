Around 1.5 lakh Indians are in US on employment-based visas: Govt

MoS for Foreign Affairs, V K Singh in the Lok Sabha of Parliament. (Source: PTI) MoS for Foreign Affairs, V K Singh in the Lok Sabha of Parliament. (Source: PTI)

There are over 1.5 lakh Indian nationals who have been issued employment-based visas, including nearly 1.26 H1B job permits, by the US in 2016, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a written question, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said as per the last data released by the US Department of Homeland Security, in 2012, the total number of non-resident Indians with legal permanent resident status, also known as ‘green cards’, in the US was estimated to be 5.4 lakhs.

The minister added that the new Trump Administration has so far not announced any comprehensive policy changes regarding non-immigrant work visa programmes.

“The government is keeping a close watch on the developments in the US that may have a bearing upon movement of skilled Indian professionals to the United States. We remain engaged with the US Administration and the US Congress at senior levels on this matter,” Singh said.

