Army’s Military Intelligence wing destroys documents, CDs

The sources said the documents destroyed were unclassified. The sources said the documents destroyed were unclassified.

The Army’s elite military intelligence wing on Friday destroyed thousands of old documents, sizeable number of CDs, video cassettes and computers as part of government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. Army sources said the military intelligence wing, at its South Block office on Raisina Hills, destroyed around 3,000 CDs (compact disk), 850 video cassettes, 32 computers and large number of documents.

The articles and documents destroyed weighed around 3,500 kg, they said, adding similar exercise is being carried out by all wings of the Army. The sources said the documents destroyed were unclassified.

The Indian Army is carrying out the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ across the country including at its frontline bases guarding borders with China and Pakistan, said a senior Army official.

“The campaign is being carried out in high altitude and treacherous areas along the borders with China and Pakistan. The main objective is to dispose off the non biodegradable waste and prevent environmental degradation,” said the official.

He said daily cleanliness drive is also being carried out by serving personnel.

He said all peace stations and cantonments have also been implementing the initiative.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App