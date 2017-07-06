IAF’s MIG-23 aircraft crashes in Jodhpur’s Balesar, both pilots safe

Both pilots of the MIG-23 training aircraft ejected safely Both pilots of the MIG-23 training aircraft ejected safely

An Indian Air Force training aircraft, MIG 23 is reported to have crashed in Jodhpur’s Balesar, news agency ANI reported. No casualties have been reported so far. Both the pilots of the MIG-23 training aircraft has been ejected safely.

This is second such incident, earlier, on July 4, an Indian Air Force chopper with three on board went missing near Sagalee in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh. “The last contact the pilot had with the ground was at 3:50 PM,” Tezpur-based Defence PRO Lt Col Shombit Ghosh told The Indian Express.

On Wednesday, the wreckage of the helicopter was spotted in Papum Pare district.

More details awaited.

