Omar Abdullah demands action after Army men allegedly thrash cops in Ganderbal

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the Ganderbal incident (Source: Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the Ganderbal incident (Source: Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Demanding action against Army personnel for allegedly thrashing and injuring seven policemen in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the matter required immediate attention. “Why would the army beat up J&K police personnel in a police station? This requires immediate clarification/action by the authorities,” Omar tweeted.

An ASI and six other cops were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by soldiers of 24 Rashtriya Rifles in Ganderbal on Saturday. The soldiers reportedly entered a police station at Gund Ganderbal and thrashed them when Army personnel in civilian clothes were stopped by policemen headed by an official at naka. Records kept at a police station were also damaged. Also Read: Officer, among six cops, allegedly thrashed by Army men in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district

A police officer said a group of more than 30 soldiers of 24 RR in civvies travelling in four different vehicles escaped forcibly from the naka point established by police station Sonmarg at Poney Stand.

“The vehicles carrying the army personnel were coming back after Yatra. Due to the already issued cut-off timing and present circumstances it was not feasible to allow Yatris after cut-off time,” the officer told The Indian Express. “The army men who were in civvies without showing any identification came down from the vehicles and started thrashing the on-duty officer and other officials, resulting in injuries to said ASI on the spot.” Police have filed a case against the Army personnel.

