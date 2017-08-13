Armyman killed in LoC firing in Poonch district

Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar was injured and later succumbed to his injuries. (Representative Image) Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar was injured and later succumbed to his injuries. (Representative Image)

A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army and a woman were killed in Poonch district as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling from across the Line of Control on Saturday.

An Army spokesperson said that Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing on Army posts in Krishna Ghati sector The Army retaliated effectively, he added. Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar was injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

