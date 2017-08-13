Latest News
Armyman killed in LoC firing in Poonch district

An Army spokesperson said that Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing on Army posts in Krishna Ghati sector.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: August 13, 2017 2:41 am
Line of Control, Terror funding, Kashmir terror financing, Pakistan, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, India news, Indian Express Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar was injured and later succumbed to his injuries. (Representative Image)
A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army and a woman were killed in Poonch district as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling from across the Line of Control on Saturday.

The Army retaliated effectively, he added. Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar was injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

