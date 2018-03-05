Army vs Mehbooba again: J&K CM says four of those killed in Shopian encounter were ‘civilians’

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said they were ‘civilians caught in the crossfire’. (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said they were ‘civilians caught in the crossfire’. (File Photo)

Rejecting the Army’s assertion that the four people killed in Shopian on Sunday were overground workers of militant groups, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said they were “civilians caught in the crossfire”. On Monday morning, police recovered two more bodies — of a militant and a civilian – close to the encounter site, taking the toll to six.

“Deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families,” Chief Minister Mufti tweeted. On Sunday night, a joint MVCP (mobile vehicle check post) near Pohan in Shopian had signalled a car to stop, but it did not. The Armymen were fired upon and they retaliated, in which four people died.

Deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 5, 2018

Police said it recovered the body of another civilian close to the Sunday’s shootout site. The civilian has been identified as Gowhar Ahmad. He was pursuing post-graduate studies in Maharashtra. Another body was recovered from an orchard some kilometres away from the shootout site. The body has been identified as that of Ashiq Hussain, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant.

After the incident, schools and educational institutes, which were to open on Monday after two-month-long winter break, were closed as a precautionary measure in the Valley. Train services from Baramulla to Banihal have also been suspended.

Meanwhile, ruling PDP MLA from Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat condemned the killing of “civilians” and demanded a judicial probe into it. “When your heart bleeds and you are emotionally amputated, no condemnation is enough. I have no words to condemn these killings at Shopian,” PTI quoted Bhat as saying.

