Army vows to punish killers of young Kashmiri Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz

After the millitants killed 22-year-old Kashmiri Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, the Indian Army has vowed to punish his killers. “I assure the family that the perpetrators of this heinous crime and dastardly act will not be spared,” said Lt Gen Abhay Krishna, General Officer Commanding-in Chief of South Western Command and Colonel of Rajputana Riffles.

Fayaz’s body was found in Harmen area of Shopian in South Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley called it a ‘dastardly act of cowardice’. Fayaz was abducted from Batpura village where he had gone to attend his cousin’s wedding.

“Abduction & murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role model,” Defence Minister Jaitley said in a tweet.

Fayaz, who hailed from Kulgam district in South Kashmir, was commissioned into the Army last year on December 10. He was a part of the Rajputana Rifles.

This was Fayaz’s first leave which he took after joining the Army. His father runs a small apple business.

“This marks a watershed moment in Kashmir Valley and people of Kashmir will decisively turn the tide against terrorism,” Lt Gen Krishna was quoted as saying by PTI.

