Army veteran at ICHR seminar: ‘Use Netaji’s name to counter what’s happening at JNU, HCU’

Student protests such as those seen in JNU, Hyderabad University and Jadavpur University can only be countered by reviving nationalism and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s legacy is the best way to achieve it, Major General (retired) G D Bakshi said at a seminar organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) on Wednesday.

Bakshi, who was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day seminar on ‘Indian National Army (INA) and its contribution to independence’, said Bose was the only reason the British left India.

At the event, where the guest of honour was the organising secretary of RSS’s Akhila Bharatheeya Itihasa Sankalana Yojana (ABISY), Balmukund Pandey, the council’s chairman Y S Rao announced that ICHR and ABISY will collaborate “to build the spirit of nationalism” through a week-long seminar on the life and work of Swami Vivekananda and Bose. The statements tie in with the current government’s policy of giving importance to figures like Bose, Shivaji and Vivekananda.

“Netaji was an icon of nationalism. Today you need to revive that nationalism. Ram se bada Ram ka Naam (the message of Ram is more important than Ram himself). Jo JNU mein ho raha hai, jo Jadavpur mein ho raha hai, jo Hyderabad University mein ho raha hai, usko counter karne ke liye agar aap rashtravad jagana chahte hai toh aapko Netaji ka naam istamaal karna hoga (You will have to use Netaji’s name to counter what is happening in JNU, Jadavpur and Hyderabad universities). I congratulate ICHR for taking up this responsiblity,” Bakshi told his audience at National Museum in the presence of its director general B R Mani. ICHR member Purabi Roy was convenor of the session.

Lord Clement Attlee, who signed the Act granting India independence, had in 1956 admitted to then West Bengal Governor P B Chakraborty that Bose, and not Mahatma Gandhi, had driven the Britishers out, Bakshi said.

In his brief speech, Pandey referred to Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark in Lok Sabha this week to push for revival of Bose’s legacy. Kharge had said that while members of Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for the country, no one from the BJP did so.

Pandey said Bose had been wronged by historians. “There has been an attempt to demonise our country’s icons and heroes and Subhas Chandra Bose was the biggest victim of this effort… Bose and INA are missing from our national archives and our primary school textbooks.

His contribution was so great that inspite of the efforts of a few governments, Subhas continues to rule the hearts of the people,” he said.

ABISY is RSS’ history wing and its objective is to write “Bhartiya (Indian) history from a national perspective”.

Rao said it was unfortunate that an effort was being made to invoke nationalism even 70 years after independence.