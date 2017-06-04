Army transfer racket case: Lt Col, middleman arrested by CBI

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo) CBI Headquarters. (File Photo)

The CBI has arrested a Lt Colonel and a middleman in connection with an alleged transfer racket at the Army headquarters here, in which money was allegedly paid by Army officers to manipulate their postings.

The CBI, which registered the case on the basis of intelligence gathered by it, arrested Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni and Gaurav Kohli while an alleged bribe of Rs 2 lakh was paid for transfer of a Bengaluru-based Army officer.

The FIR names a Brigadier but his name has not been included in the list of accused. The alleged racket was suspected to be going on in the Army headquarters, with the involvement of senior officers there. The bribe was being paid through hawala channels, the FIR alleged.

The agency is also focusing on how the Army officers were allegedly ready to pay lakhs to get a posting of their choice.a The case was registered against Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni, Personnel Division, Army Headquarters, Army officer Purushottam, who is based in Hyderabad, Gaurav Kohli and S Subhas, BSO Bengaluru, Indian Army.

It is alleged that Moni entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kohli and Purshottam, an Army officer posted in ESD, Kakinara, for influencing transfer of various officers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App