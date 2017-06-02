Army top brass briefed on preparedness of force in J-K

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File) Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File)

The top brass of the Army on Friday concluded its security review and operational preparedness meetings spanning over two days in the Kashmir Valley. Army chief General Bipin Rawat and several top officers of the force arrived here on Thursday for the meetings, an Army official said.

He said at the meetings, the Army top brass was briefed about the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and counter-insurgency operations in the hinterland.

They were also briefed about the counter-insurgency grid and preparedness of the armed forces to deal with any “misadventure” from across the LoC.

The Army top brass was also briefed about the recent operations of the force, including repelling an attack of the Pakistani army’s Border Action Team (BAT), foiling of a major infiltration bid in Uri sector on May 27 and killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat on the same day, the official said.

