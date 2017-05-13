Army to issue advisory to soldiers on leave in Kashmir

Representational Image. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Representational Image. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Army will issue an advisory to servicemen from Kashmir about precautions they need to take while on leave, especially in South Kashmir, where dozens of local youths have joined militant ranks since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani. This is being done following the killing of Lt Ummer Fayaz in South Kashmir’s Batapora village, where he had gone to attend a wedding.

Army officials said that hundreds of local youths are serving in the Army in the Valley and in other parts of the country. The majority of the soldiers deployed at J&K Light Infantry’s centre near Srinagar are from the state. The local youths are part of territorial battalions deployed across the Valley as well.

Sources said that top commanders have asked battalion and company commanders to guide local soldiers about precautions required. An Army officer told The Indian Express that there is a standard operating procedure for local soldiers that they need to follow once they are out of their units. “After the killing of young Army officer in South Kashmir, there is a need that native soldiers and officers should be counseled and guided about the procedure for their safety….,’’ he said. “The situation has changed… so the local boys should be briefed.’’

Another officer said that the Army is taking extra care after Fayaz’s killing. “We have lost one young officer… So the top brass has taken this issue seriously.’’

