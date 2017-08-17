Army to get six Apache attack helicopters at cost of Rs 4168 crore

An Apache attack helicopter from the US Army’s 1st battalion (Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons) An Apache attack helicopter from the US Army’s 1st battalion (Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

The Indian Army will soon be able to operate Apache attack helicopters as the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared a long-pending proposal for the same, PTI reported. Six choppers will be procured for the army at a cost of Rs 4168 crore. The decision was taken at a meeting of the DAC chaired by defence minister Arun Jaitley. This is the first time that the Army will be able to operate attack helicopters as it has long been demanding its own fleet of such choppers besides the Air Force.

India, in the past, had ordered 22 Apache and Chinook helicopters from Boeing in 2015.

The DAC has also cleared a proposal to procure two gas turbine engines for naval ships at a cost of Rs 490 crore, PTI said.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd