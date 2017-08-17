Army to get six Apache attack helicopters at cost of Rs 4168 crore

The Indian Army will soon be able to operate Apache attack helicopters as the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared a long-pending proposal for the same, PTI reported. Six choppers will be procured for the army at a cost of Rs 4168 crore. The decision was taken at a meeting of the DAC chaired by defence minister Arun Jaitley. This is the first time that the Army will be able to operate attack helicopters as it has long been demanding its own fleet of such choppers besides the Air Force.
India, in the past, had ordered 22 Apache and Chinook helicopters from Boeing in 2015.
The DAC has also cleared a proposal to procure two gas turbine engines for naval ships at a cost of Rs 490 crore, PTI said.
(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)
- Aug 17, 2017 at 7:23 pmFace with China potential threat, Modi GOV should increase GST 15 percent and add real estate tax, Have to buy more Apache, it is better buy 500 more, And possible buy F35 and its full production line.Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 7:22 pmBy any stretch of imagination, this figure of 4168 crores for 6 helicopters cannot be right. It is amounting to 695 crores each. A regular helicopter of Apache's size will cost below 100 crores. This being an attack helicopter may be 1.5 to 2 times the price of a similar civil application helicopter. Unless it involves technology transfer and a license to manufacture more within India. Or maybe the armament for helicopters is also included.Reply