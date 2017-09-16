Army takes note of video showing troops dishonouring militants’ bodies

Only in Express
A video in which soldiers can be seen trampling over the bodies went viral on social media. The video shows bodies being dragged from the site of the encounter into a lane. “Army has taken cognisance of the video and suitable action will follow,” said Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:September 16, 2017 12:57 pm
abu ismail, abu ismail terrorist, who is abu ismail, abu ismail LeT, abu ismail killed, abu ismael, abu ismail amarnath attack, amarnath yatra attack, abu ismail news, jammu kashmir Abu Ismail, the LeT terrorist who was killed in an encounter by security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar
The Army has taken cognisance of a video showing troops dishonouring the bodies of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants killed in an encounter, a spokesperson said on Saturday. The two militants, LeT commander Abu Ismail and his associate Abu Qasim, were killed in Aribagh area of Nowgam on the outskirts of the city in Srinagar on Thursday.

A video in which soldiers can be seen trampling over the bodies went viral on social media. The video shows bodies being dragged from the site of the encounter into a lane. “Army has taken cognisance of the video and suitable action will follow,” said Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia. Ismail, the mastermind of the July 10 attack on a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims which left eight yatris dead, and Qasim were killed by forces in a brief gunfight on Thursday.

