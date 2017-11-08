Army surveys Brahmaputra for military cargo movement

The Army launched a survey of the Brahmaputra from Sadiya in the east to Dhubri in the west of Assam on Tuesday (File Photo) The Army launched a survey of the Brahmaputra from Sadiya in the east to Dhubri in the west of Assam on Tuesday (File Photo)

The Army launched a survey of the Brahmaputra from Sadiya in the east to Dhubri in the west to identify requirement of additional infrastructure to facilitate large-scale movement of military and commercial cargo on the country’s biggest river. The survey, being carried out jointly with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), was flagged off from Bogibeel Ghat near Dibrugarh in upper Assam, and would cover the entire 891 kilometres of the Brahmaputra in Assam that was declared as National Waterway 2 in 1988. The survey was flagged off by Major General Balraj Mehta, GoC of the Jorhat-based Sub-Area, and Shashi Bhushan Shukla, Secretary of the IWAI.

Guwahati-based Defence PTO Lt Col Suneet Newton said Maj General Balraj Mehta, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding the Jorhat based Sub Area of Indian Army and Shri Shashi Bhushan Shukla, Secretary Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) jointly flagged off a scoping mission comprising a team of experts from the Indian Army, IWAI and Govt of Assam from Bogibeel Ghat on Tuesday.

“Although the Inland Waterways Authority of India has developed significant infrastructure on National Waterway 2, it has remained under-exploited for a long time. This survey aims at identifying the requirement of additional infrastructure to facilitate large-scale movement of both commercial and military cargo through the Brahmaputra,” Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneet Newton said.

The survey mission would touch various places along the Brahmaputra and submit its report focusing on transportation through NW-2 in a Multi-Modal Transport concept.

“It will also give its recommendations on upgradation of infrastructure for movement of commercial goods, passengers and military cargo, apart from identifying new locations for setting up permanent terminals with road and rail connectivity which can be used both for commercial and defence purposes,” Lt Col Newton said. While the survey will end on November 11, the report is expected to be submitted by the end of December, he said.

