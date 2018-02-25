Army should not look into growth of any political parties, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the Indian army has remained non-political since Independence and should continue to remain the same. (Express photo) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the Indian army has remained non-political since Independence and should continue to remain the same. (Express photo)

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the Indian army has remained non-political since Independence and should continue to remain the same. “We have great regard for the Army, they are our protectors. But the army should not look into the growth of any political parties in the country. The Army Chief’s duty is to protect the territory and every inch of the land of the country,” he said.

The statement of Azad, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, came in response to the recent comments of Indian Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat, who during a recent seminar in Delhi had linked the cross-border influx from Bangladesh to Assam with the growth of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the state.

“We are proud of our Army which has remained non-political since Independence of the country throughout. We have kept the Army non-political and we want the army to remain non-political in future too,” he said. The senior Congress leader was in Guwahati on Sunday after addressing a public rally in poll-bound Meghalaya. He had also visited the Barak Valley in Assam after his arrival in the state on Saturday.

