Army rejects Pakistan military’s claim of killing 4 Indian soldiers

Rejecting Pakistan’s military’s claim of killing four Indian soldiers during cross-border firing yesterday, the Army on Monday insisted that it has not suffered any casualties this month. The Army also stated that it is a mature and accountable institution and that it keeps the public informed of casualties suffered through an established and transparent system. “In case of occurrence of fatal casualties, tribute is paid to the soldier through the official Twitter handle and Facebook page. State funeral is also organised as a mark of respect,” an Indian Army spokesperson said.

The official further said Pakistan Army has been violating the ceasefire on a regular basis. “It has deliberately targeted civilian areas across the Line of Control firing incidents,” he said.

Army’s response came a day after the Pakistani military claimed that it had killed four Indian soldiers and destroyed two Indian checkposts being used to target civilians. It also claimed that its firing was in response to alleged “unprovoked firing” by India. It said that the Indian firing resulted in the death of five of its citizens.

“Pakistan Army befittingly responded on July 9, causing substantial losses to men and material. Two Indian Army posts firing on innocent civilians have been destroyed. Four Indian soldiers killed,” Army Spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had tweeted, while sharing the video.

However, the Army admitted that a serving soldier and his wife died during an unprovoked shelling of civilian areas by Pakistan on Saturday while he was at his home during leave.

With PTI inputs

