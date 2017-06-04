Army rejects Pakistan military video of attacks on Indian posts

The Indian Army had also rejected the Pakistan military’s claim that five Indian soldiers were killed in Tatta Pani sector along the LoC yesterday when Pakistani troops had retaliated to Indian fire. (Reuters Photo/File) The Indian Army had also rejected the Pakistan military’s claim that five Indian soldiers were killed in Tatta Pani sector along the LoC yesterday when Pakistani troops had retaliated to Indian fire. (Reuters Photo/File)

The Indian Army on Sunday rejected as “false and fabricated” a video circulated by Pakistan purportedly showing attacks by its military on some Indian posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. A spokesperson of the Pakistani military had tweeted the video clip titled “Pak Army strikes Indian Posts on LoC”.

“It is false and fabricated,” a top Indian Army official said here. The Indian Army had also rejected the Pakistan military’s claim that five Indian soldiers were killed in Tatta Pani sector along the LoC yesterday when Pakistani troops had retaliated to Indian fire.

A senior army official said there was no casualty and only a woman sustained injuries in the Pakistani firing. On May 23, the Indian Army had released a video of “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting “some damage”.

Pakistan, however, had dismissed the Indian Army’s assertion of destroying its posts in the Naushera sector.

Incidents of cross-border firing along the LoC have seen a significant rise in the last few weeks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App