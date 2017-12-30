Army recruits now being trained in counter-terrorism

He was speaking to the media on Friday, a day after the India-Maldives Joint Exercises. He was speaking to the media on Friday, a day after the India-Maldives Joint Exercises.

WHILE the basic tenets of military training for the recruits remain the same, the training has now evolved to meet the challenges of sub-conventional warfare, including counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency and if necessary anti-naxalite operations, said Brigadier Govind Kalvad, the Commandant of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belgaum.

Officials said that the army’s role has undergone a major shift in recent times and one of the key tasks across the boards is tackling acts of terror against India, particularly insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East and the threat of Left-wing extremism, if needed.

Speaking to the media at the MLIRC, Brig Kalvad said, “The training module for the recruits has been thoughtfully evolved to meet the challenges of sub-conventional warfare, which is basically Low Intensity Conflict Operations, comprising anti-terrorist, anti-insurgency operations and if necessary anti-naxalite operations. We have not diverted from the basic tenets of military training, even though there have been modernisations in these over time. But after the basics are covered, a trained soldier undergoes extensive training in facing sub-conventional situations. So after the conventional training gets over, a soldier goes on leave and immediately after he comes back, he is attached to a camp for training on situations of sub-conventional warfare. So when he leaves, he is fully prepared to face any situations in Jammu and Kashmir, North East or in fighting Naxalites if told to.”

Brig Kalvad said that some modern facilities are being introduced in the firing drills for the recruits, which are considered one of the key elements in the making of a soldier.

Officials of the MLIRC said that these days the recruits, who are increasingly using cell phones to stay connected, are being made aware of the threat of cyber crimes.

“While we initially advise them to restrict the use, we also fully educate them of the risks. The threat of cyber crime has no borders and we have to evolve to not fall prey to it,” said an officer.

Brig Kalvad added that in 2018, the Maratha Light Infantry is completing 250 years of its raising and there will be celebrations across all its units in India.

“We will remember the past sacrifices and contributions. Veterans, Veer Naris will be invited. There will be a pension Adalat to resolve all pension related issues,” he said.

