Army Recruitment Board exam paper leaked, 18 arrested

Eighteen people have been arrested on Sunday after the examination papers of Army Recruitment Board were leaked just a day before it was scheduled to be held. After receiving a tip-off, Thane Police’s Crime Branch conducted raids across Maharashtra and Goa and arrested people from Nashik, Pune Nagpur and Goa. More than 200 students, who allegedly benefited from the leak, have been taken into custody.

Senior Police Inspector of Thane Crime Branch Unit-I, Niteen Thackeray, said the students were allegedly given the question papers by those who run various coaching institutes. A few army personnel were also allegedly involved in the crime. The students reportedly were allowed to fill the examination sheet in lodges and other places. According to police, the students paid Rs 2 lakh to the accused in exchange for the leaked exam papers.

While the investigation in the case is still on, the army recruitment board countermanded examinations in six centres namely Kamptee, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kirkee. The army has also reportedly ordered an internal inquiry and further action will be taken based on the findings. The examinations were held for a number of lower level posts including soldier clerk, strongman and soldier tradesman in 52 centres across the country.

