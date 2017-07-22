Officer, among six cops, allegedly thrashed by Army men in Kashmir’s Ganderbal dsitrict

Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir. Source: Google Maps Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir. Source: Google Maps

Six policemen, including an officer, were injured when soldiers of 24 Rashtriya Rifles entered into a police station at Gund Ganderbal and thrashed them. Police has registered a case against the soldiers. Officials said that it started on Friday night when Army personnel in civilian clothes were stopped by policemen headed by an official at naka. After heated arguments were exchanged, the soldiers raided the police station and also ransacked the office records.

A police officer said during intervening night of July 21-22, a group of more than 30 soldiers of 24 RR in civvies travelling in four different vehicles escaped forcibly from the naka point established by police station Sonmarg at Poney Stand.

”The vehicles carrying the army personnel were coming back after Yatra. Due to the already issued cut-off timing and present circumstance it was not feasible to allow Yatris after cut-off time,” the officer said. He said the naka party of police station Gund Ganderbal headed by Assitant Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Rasool, stopped the said vehicles as per directions.

”The army men who were in civvies without showing any identification came down from the vehicles and started thrashing the on-duty officer and other officials, resulting in injuries to said ASI on the spot.”

Police said later that Army parties of Gund and Surbraw 24 RR camps, headed by captain Shukla along with the personnel in civvies, entered the police station in Gund and thrashed all the police personnel present inside while also damaging some official records as well.

“A case FIR No. 18/2017 U/S 147, 148,307 ,323, 332, 353,427, 120-B RPC has been registered,” the officer said.

