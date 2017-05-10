Army pays tribute to two Territorial Army personnel killed in IED blast

The Army paid tribute to the two Territorial Army personnel, who succumbed to injuries in an IED explosion carried out by militants in Manipur on Monday.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Koirengei airfield in the state capital which was attended by senior Army and police officers, a statement issued by a government department said.

Naik Varesho Hungyo and sepoy Arjun Baral were among the four injured in the IED blast and the two personnel were evacuated to the Army Hospital at Leimakhong, where they succumbed to their wounds the same day.

The IED blast was triggered when an Army vehicle carrying personnel of the 165th Territorial Army on a Road Opening Party patrol was passing through Lokchao village in Tengnoupal district.

