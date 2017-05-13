Army patrol fired upon by suspected militants in Pulwama, J-K

Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Source: Google Maps Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Source: Google Maps

An Army patrol party was fired upon by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. The incident took place in Tral.

The area has been cordoned off, reports news agency ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, two civilians were killed and three others injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC at Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

More details are awaited

