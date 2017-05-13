Army patrol fired upon by suspected militants in Pulwama, J-K

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2017 12:47 pm
An Army patrol party was fired upon by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. The incident took place in Tral.
The area has been cordoned off, reports news agency ANI.
Earlier on Saturday, two civilians were killed and three others injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC at Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.
More details are awaited
